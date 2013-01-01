JSON Schemas are available for the following {0} files:

Auto completion In supported JSON editors like Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, schema files can offer auto-completion and validation to make sure your JSON document is correct. See a list of editors, validators and other software supporting JSON schemas.

Tooltips When a JSON editor supports schemas, tooltips can help inform the user about the various properties and values.

Public API The JSON API contains a list of JSON Schema files for known JSON file formats. Each schema file can be used in tooling such as command line validators, editor auto-completion etc. The API exposes metadata about each schema in the following format: { "name": "bower.json", "description": "Bower package description file", "fileMatch": [ "bower.json", ".bower.json" ], "url": "http://schemastore.org/schemas/json/bower" } name , description and url are all required properties.

The url property is an absolute URI pointing to the schema. It can be hosted anywhere on the web.

The fileMatch property is for specifying what known file names corresponds with the schema. This property is optional since not all JSON formats enforce a specific file name.

Supporting editors Various editors and IDEs have direct support for schemas hosted on SchemaStore.org. IntelliJ IDEA

JSONBuddy Any schema on SchemaStore.org will automatically be synchronized to the supporting editors.