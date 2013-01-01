Auto completion
In supported JSON editors like Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, schema files can offer auto-completion and validation to make sure your JSON document is correct.
See a list of editors, validators and other software supporting JSON schemas.
Tooltips
When a JSON editor supports schemas, tooltips can help inform the user about the various properties and values.
Public API
The JSON API contains a list of JSON Schema files for known JSON file formats. Each schema file can be used in tooling such as command line validators, editor auto-completion etc.
The API exposes metadata about each schema in the following format:
{ "name": "bower.json", "description": "Bower package description file", "fileMatch": [ "bower.json", ".bower.json" ], "url": "http://schemastore.org/schemas/json/bower" }
name,
description and
url are all required properties.
The
url property is an absolute URI pointing to the schema.
It can be hosted anywhere on the web.
The
fileMatch property is for specifying what known file names corresponds with
the schema. This property is optional since not all JSON formats enforce a specific file name.
Supporting editors
Various editors and IDEs have direct support for schemas hosted on SchemaStore.org.
- IntelliJ IDEA
- PhpStorm
- PyCharm
- Rider
- RubyMine
- Visual Studio 2013+
- Visual Studio Code
- Visual Studio for Mac
- WebStorm
- JSONBuddy
Any schema on SchemaStore.org will automatically be synchronized to the supporting editors.
Contribute
The goal of this API is to include schemas for all commonly known JSON file formats. To do that we encourage contributions in terms of new schemas, modifications and test files.
SchemaStore.org is owned by the community and we have yet to turn down a pull request. Even if you're new to JSON Schemas, please submit new schemas anyway. We have many contributors that will help turn the schemas into perfection.